Red Sox get swept by Blue Jays in embarrassing fashion

The Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, which included some embarrassing displays by the home team.

TORONTO, ON — The Boston Red Sox had a rough weekend in Fenway against one of their division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, which was punctuated by a lopsided 13-1 loss on Sunday afternoon. It was an ugly and embarrassing performance for a team who is trying to compete for a Wild Card spot in the American League.

And it wasn’t just what was happening on the field; Alex Verdugo was benched on Saturday by manager Alex Cora. Verdugo said it was a managerial decision, and Cora was still evasive when asked for an explanation, saying, “We took a step back as a team. We have to make sure everybody’s available every single day here for us to get to wherever we’re going to go. And that wasn’t the case. I’ve got to take charge of this and decided he wasn’t going to play.”

Verdugo returned to the lineup for Sunday’s loss and got three hits.

Host Gabby Hurlbut of Locked On Red Sox discussed the weekend series loss, saying “Embarrassing, pathetic, disappointing, these are all words that can be used to describe the Red Sox’s performance this weekend as they got swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays." Hurlbut added, “This was such a crucial series. Arguably, the most important series of the season so far to solidify yourself in the wild card, and this team just comes out completely flat and can’t even take one game.”

The embarrassing incident of the weekend happened late in the game on Saturday. With the Red Sox down a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Connor Wong lifted a long fly ball to left centerfield that was caught at the wall, and for some inexplicable reason, Reese McGuire, who was on second when the ball was hit, was running home. Perhaps he assumed it was a home run? But he was doubled off at second base, and the game ended.

After the game, Cora said, “I think we all missed that one. I think Reese took off, and then Carlos was looking at Urías. Everybody thought it was going to be off the wall, and it was a bad play — a bad baseball play.”

On Friday night, James Paxton picked up the loss by going only five innings and giving up four runs, while Alek Manoah, who has had well-documented struggles for the Blue Jays this season, pitched well enough to win by tossing six and two-thirds innings and gave up three runs. They were the only runs Boston would score. Toronto tacked on three more and won 7-3.

The Red Sox now have a somewhat easier schedule over the next seven games as they welcome both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers to Fenway, but if they play like they did this past weekend, it could be a long and painful homestand.