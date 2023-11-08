Return of Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock much needed boost for Boston heading into stretch run

Sale and Whitlock were both battling injuries and now are back just in time for Boston's stretch run.

BOSTON — The Red Sox have two key pitchers returning to the team this weekend; Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock.

Sale, who hasn’t pitched since June 1 due to shoulder inflammation, will make the start on Friday night as the Red Sox welcome the Detroit Tigers to Fenway Park for a three-game set. Whitlock is scheduled to return to the team on Sunday after injuring his elbow.

In that last start on June 1, Sale only lasted three and two-thirds innings. He gave up a run and struck out six. He’s 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts on the year.

Whitlock last pitched on July 2, throwing one inning in a win over Toronto but being pulled after experiencing tightness in his pitching elbow.

Gabby Hurlbut, host of the Locked On Red Sox podcast, discussed the returns of both Sale and Whitlock on the show's latest episode.

“The tide might be turning for this year’s Red Sox team," Hurlbut said. "There’s positive energy in the air.”

These returns are critical for the Red Sox, who are battling for a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Hurlburt first talked about Sale, who helped the Red Sox to a title in 2018.

Sale has struggled to stay healthy since then, and this year is no different. But, if he can come back and offer some stability to a rotation that seemed to be in flux all season, he can help the Red Sox make a run for the payoffs.

Don’t expect Sale to go deep into Friday’s game. He threw 53 pitches when he pitched for Triple-A Worcester this past Sunday, so they may stretch him to 60-65 against the Tigers, but the Red Sox don’t want to risk Sale getting reinjured in his first game back.

As for Whitlock, when he returns later this weekend, it will be in a bullpen role. He had been put into the rotation, but he struggled in that role earlier this season, and with James Paxton back and Brayan Bello solidifying his position in the rotation, Whitlock will be back where he is most comfortable.