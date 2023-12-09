Jameis Winston trade to New York Jets unlikely despite Aaron Rodgers season-ending injury | Locked on Saints

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on his first drive as the quarterback of the New York Jets and will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW ORLEANS — The biggest storyline heading into the 2023 NFL season lasted only four snaps, as Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on his first drive as the quarterback of the New York Jets and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Jets plan to go with backup Zach Wilson at the moment, and while there are a handful of veteran free agents available, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team peruse the trade market to give Wilson some insurance and help salvage their season.

One player expected to be in those discussions is New Orleans backup quarterback Jameis Winston, but Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson isn't holding his breath.

"If I'm the Saints I pick up the phone and I listen, but I'm not in a hurry to make a move right now," Jackson said. "I want you to see Zach Wilson struggle and get really really desperate for a couple of weeks, if Zach Wilson struggles. But if you're the New York Jets you're going to try to roll with your guy first and foremost."

The Saints are 1-0 on the year after escaping with a 16-15 victory over Tennessee in Week 1. Starter Derek Carr completed 23 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown, and barring an injury he is clearly the guy under center for the Saints this season.

New Orleans also has rookie Jake Haener as a potential backup option, although he has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Finally, Taysom Hill is still on hand as a versatile QB/TE hybrid, although it's easy to see why this team isn't eager to just give Winston away unless they can get a very appealing return.