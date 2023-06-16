Did Jesper Bratt get fair deal from Devils?

The New Jersey Devils signed Jesper Bratt to an eight-year contract worth $63M.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt is staying in New Jersey for at least the next eight seasons.

The 24-year-old signed a contract worth $63 million on Thursday, carrying an average annual valuation of $7.87 million to the end of the 2030-31 season.

"It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed," said Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization.

"We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

Trey Matthews of Locked on Devils says the deal isn't a steal for the Devils, but it's not a bad deal either as Bratt is heading into the prime of his career and should remain productive.

And he should, considering he's now sandwiched between Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in terms of the team's highest paid players.

Bratt's deal equals what Kevin Fiala agreed to with the Los Angeles Kings last year. It's the exact same valuation, but Fiala recorded a point per game average of 1.04 this past season compared to Bratt's 0.89.

Fiala, though, is two years older, and Bratt could very well hit that point per game mark this coming season.

The new contract is also just a share more than what Cole Caufield will be making with the Montreal Canadiens over the next eight seasons. He recorded a point per game average of 0.78 this past season, but scored 26 goals in 46 games.

Altogether it's a fair deal for Bratt, if not perhaps a touch high from a team perspective. He'll have to keep grinding and producing in order to show he's worth that kind of money.