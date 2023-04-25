How Akira Schmid helped turned things around for the Devils | Locked On Devils

The 22-year-old goalie has allowed only 2 goals in 2 playoff starts.

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils appeared to be down and out after losing the opening two games of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers.

Enter Akira Schmid.

The 22-year-old made starts in Games 3 and 4 for the Devils at Madison Square Garden, stopping 57 of 59 total shots and helping New Jersey tie the series up at two games apiece.

As a result, the Devils regained home ice advantage and the series is now a best two of three affair.

Locked on Devils host Trey Matthews says Schmid continues to exceed expectations, and credits the Devils' total team defense for helping him out.

"The defense in front is taking away sticks and our forwards are blocking shots, so that's made my life easier," Schmid said after the game, per NHL.com. "It's been an amazing job the last two games."

For the series, the Devils are allowing only 25.8 shots on goal per game, which is good for second fewest among all playoff teams. Unfortunately, they've been generating only 25 of their own.

Still, the defensive effort was enough to get the job done in Game 4.

"We were really focused on our own game, focused on what we were doing," said Jack Hughes, who opened the scoring on a beautiful breakaway move on Igor Shesterkin.

"That was a really good performance by us in the defensive zone and in the neutral zone in slowing them down. We got enough offense to win the game too."

Schmid made 18 appearances for the Devils during the regular season due to various injuries faced by Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood, but wasn't expected to make any playoff starts.