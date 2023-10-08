Why Ken Daneyko is cautiously optimistic about 2023-34 Devils

The New Jersey Devils won't be taking anyone by surprise this season.

NEW JERSEY, USA — The New Jersey Devils are a fun and talented team, but they have some work ahead of them in 2023-24.

After taking a big step forward last season, these Devils won't be taking the opposition by surprise this season, according to former New Jersey defenseman and curent MSG broadcaster Ken Daneyko.

"It was a huge leap from one year to the next for the Devils, and now the expectations are higher," Daneyko told Trey Matthews of Locked on Devils. "Now teams are going to be prepared for them...I'm cautiously optimistic, but it's going to be a lot tougher."

The Devils posted a record of 52-22-8 last season, finishing second in the Metropolitan Division. That was a 49 point improvement over the previous season, and ended a period of four seasons in which the Devils finished no higher than seventh in their division.

New Jersey, of course, scooped some high end talent in the draft during those down years, including Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Add star performances from Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt, plus the addition of Timo Meier to the mix, and they are Stanley Cup contenders without question.

The Devils, however, fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs this past spring, but Daneyko believes general manager Tom Fitzgerald has done a great job complimenting the young core with veteran talent, highlighted by the summer addition of Tyler Toffolli via Calgary this offseason.

Daneyko added the Vegas Golden Knights team that won the Cup this year resembles the 2005 Devils squad, while this iteration of New Jersey's roster is perhaps a bit more similar to the 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche.