It's a big stage, but not the friendly confines of UBS Arena and a bit far afield.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Hockey is heading to MetLife Stadium.

The NHL will host a pair of Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in February 2024, according to Sportsnet.

One game will feature the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders, while the New Jersey Devils will host the Philadelphia Flyers in the other.

From an Islanders perspective, it's a big stage for the club after failing to qualify for the playoffs this season, says Gil Martin of Locked on Islanders.

"The good news is Stadium Series, national TV, lots of attention, and Islanders and Rangers in an event like this is always a welcome thing," Martin said.

There's some concern, though, about the Islanders losing out on hosting the Rangers at UBS Arena, not to mention the inconvenience of getting to this particular venue.

The Islanders and Rangers played in an outdoor game at Yankee Stadium back in 2014, with the Rangers winning 2-1.

And by hosting the Stadium Series event at MetLife, it allows the NHL to feature another game, getting additional back for their buck.

The Stadium Series stands apart from the NHL's other outdoor events, the Winter Classic and the Heritage Classic.

The Winter Classic is an annual showcase played around New Year's since 2008, while the Heritage Classic has been held only six times and always in Canadian cities.

The Stadium games are typically played in February or March in a mix of traditional and non-traditional hockey markets.