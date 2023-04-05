What is wrong with Max Scherzer this season?

The veteran has struggled so far in 2023. Is age catching up to him?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have gotten off to a disappointing start in 2023. If you look at the standings, they have dropped back into third place in the National League East division, pending the result of the Miami Marlins/Atlanta Braves game on Thursday evening.

Their owner Steve Cohen spent a ton of money this winter, much to the chagrin of his fellow MLB owners, and so far, that big budget isn’t paying off.

So what has been the Mets’ problem so far? Their starting pitching.

Justin Verlander finally made his season debut on Thursday afternoon in the place where his career started, Detroit, and he gave up back-to-back homers to Riley Greene and Javy Baez in the bottom of the first inning. That was all the Tigers would need to win the game as Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the Mets, pitching eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Not having Verlander for the first 30 or so games was a problem for the Mets’ rotation, but having an iffy Max Scherzer has been an even bigger problem.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Mets podcast, host Ryan Finkelstein discussed Scherzer’s performance in his start in Game Two of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Detroit and his performance thus far this season and wondered, “What is up with Max Scherzer?”

Finkelstein said, “There has to be something said about the deflation that must be felt in that dugout when your supposed ace gets on the mound for game two where you need to pick up and at least get a split against a bad team in the Tigers. And it’s two runs allowed in the first, one run allowed in the second, (and after the Mets get one back in the fourth) three runs allowed.” He added, “Max Scherzer was awful!”

Scherzer’s final line for Wednesday’s outing was three and one-third innings pitched, and he gave up six runs on eight hits, walked two, struck out three, and gave up home runs to Eric Hasse in the second inning and Matt Vierling in the fourth.

Right now, Scherzer is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts (22.2 innings). His start against Detroit was his first since being thrown out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers for having too much rosin on his hands, and he had served a 10-game suspension.

Scherzer's strongest start of the year was his first on Opening Day against the Marlins. He lasted six innings, gave up three runs on four hits, walked two, struck out three, and surrendered a home run to Garrett Cooper.

But after that, it’s been a mixed bag of results. Either he’s not lasting long enough—his longest outing after Opening Day was five and one-third innings against Milwaukee—or he’s giving up too many runs—he gave up five runs in that same game against Milwaukee.

Finkelstein said, “Last year, do you know how many home runs Max Scherzer allowed? He allowed 13 home runs across 145 and one-third innings pitched. This year, he’s at six. He’s almost halfway there in 22 and two-thirds.”

Is this something that can be fixed, or as Finkelstein asked, “Is Max Scherzer starting to show his age all of a sudden?” And that is a fair and valid question.

Max Scherzer made his debut way back on April 29, 2008. He was 23 years old. He’s now 38 and turning 39 in July. He has just over 2,704 innings on his arm, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Max Scherzer’s age is finally catching up to him.

But what does this mean for the Mets? What if Max Scherzer is indeed slowing down, and the best you can get from him every five days is a five-inning appearance while surrendering a few runs? Finkelstein said, “They need Justin Verlander to really carry them and be the guy that won a Cy Young last year.”