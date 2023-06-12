Would a contract dispute actually lead to Saquon Barkley sitting out the 2023 season?

The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season, while also totaling 57 receptions and helping lead New York to the playoffs.

NEW YORK — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley remains unsigned following his placement on the franchise tag, and he implied over the weekend he could sit out the entire 2023 season if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

"I think they're open to talking. I'm open to talking. I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17," Barkley said. "I trust in the Giants that we could get something done."

With over a month until the deadline both sides have plenty of time, but Barkley made it clear sitting out is an option if an agreement isn't made before that July 17 deadline.

Locked on Giants host Patricia Traina broke down the ins and outs of the Barkley situation, including his desire for more guaranteed money which up to this point New York has not reciprocated.

"The bottom line for players is the guaranteed money," Traina said. "What percentage of that contract is guaranteed? And that's the important detail being left out...we don't know what Saquon was offered or what he's looking for in terms of guaranteed money."

Barkley has reiterated he wants to be a Giant for life, but his current status prevents him from being at minicamp or even in the team facility until a deal is agreed upon.

