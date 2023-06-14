Jets added much needed safety help with Adrian Amos signing

Amos will help replace Chuck Clark, who suffered a potentially significant knee injury during New York Jets minicamp.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — When the Jets announced they were signing former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, it was unclear what if any role he would have in New York, thanks to the presence of starting caliber safeties Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead.

However, it was reported shortly thereafter that Clark suffered a knee injury last week and the team fears it could be season-ending.

The team pivoted quickly upon hearing about Clark's injury, signing Amos to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4 million according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Locked on Jets host John Butchko believes Amos is the kind of low-risk signing teams like to make in the summer months, with safety being the team's weakest defensive group even prior to the Clark injury.

Amos recorded a career-high 102 combined tackles last season, the eighth season of his career which were all spent in the NFC North with Chicago and Green Bay.