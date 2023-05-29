Do the New York Jets have buyer's remorse with Aaron Rodgers?

A minor calf injury won't impact Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 season, but his complete control of the Jets franchise has some feeling uneasy.

NEW YORK — It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to suffer his first hiccup as a member of the New York Jets.

The 39-year-old quarterback suffered a minor calf strain last Thursday which kept him out of practice, and while his attitude has been nothing but positive since his trade from the Green Bay Packers - it's fair to be concerned about his age and health heading into his 19th NFL season.

Locked on NFL hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy discussed Rodgers' latest injury, as well as a report he is more or less completely in control of this organization already - and whether or not that is something fans should feel uneasy about at this point in the offseason.

"We're talking about a cantankerous personality who has been given carte blanche with a new organization that doesn't know him all that well," Rowland said. "Should New York fans and maybe the organization be a little bit worried here that they've given too much power to a guy who you might not trust with all that power?"

Rodgers has seemingly done and said all the right things, including showing up for voluntary offseason workouts, having a vocal presence around young players, and helping new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett install the offense well ahead of the start of the 2023 season.