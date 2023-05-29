The pressure is on for Daryl Morey and Joel Embiid | Locked On 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers face another offseason of upheaval.

PHILADELPHIA — After a third straight loss in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the two biggest presences in the Philadelphia 76ers organization are facing significant pressure to get things back on track.

Joel Embiid won his first MVP trophy this season but his postseason fate became frustratingly familiar. Daryl Morey, in his third season as president of basketball operations, saw his signature acquisition of James Harden lead the team to another early exit.

In a Friday edition of the Locked On 76ers podcast, hosts Keith Pompey and Devon Givens discuss Embiid and Morey heading into an important offseason in Philadelphia.

“When we think of the 76ers and we think of the Process … (players) were treated like celebrities from the get-go,” Pompey said. “It’s hard for a coach to come in and change that after a guy’s been in the league for a while.”

With Morey deciding to move on from head coach Doc Rivers, it will be up to him to instill a culture in the organization that holds players accountable and allows them to move forward from disappointment.

Embiid may also find that the buck stops with him on the court.

“Before there was always an excuse he could go to,” Pompey said. “Yes there are excuses, you were injured, but when you look on your resume, it’s to a point where you’re MVP, two-time scoring champion … you’re 0-3 in Game Sevens.”

Harden is a free agent, young scorer Tyrese Maxey is up for a contract extension, and forward Tobias Harris could be moved to create more salary flexibility. Once again, the Sixers are likely to have a busy summer.