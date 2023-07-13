Are Mets and Padres the biggest disappointments in MLB this season?

Both teams spent a lot of money and both teams are out of the playoff hunt, for now.

SAN DIEGO — During the 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason, the biggest spenders were the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who made many teams look extremely cheap by comparison. The Mets’ payroll for 2023 is nearly $350 million, and the Padres’ is $100 million lower at $248 million.

However, as most baseball fans know, spending the most money doesn’t always translate into more wins.

Both teams are finding that out this season. The Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and 18 and a half games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, while the Padres are also in fourth place in their division, the NL West, but they’re only six and a half games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hosts Javier Reyes of Locked On Padres and Ryan Finkelstein of Locked On Mets joined forces for a crossover episode to discuss the state of their teams, the similarities between the two squads, and what each club should do at the trade deadline.

Finkelstein didn’t mince words in the episode’s cold open, calling the Padres and Mets “The two most disappointing big money spending teams in baseball,” Then jokingly wondering, “Who’s more embarrassing?”

Then in the intro, he discussed how similar the two teams have been the past few seasons, reminding everyone of both teams collapsing in the second half during the 2021 season, then both teams made the playoffs, with the Padres going further than the Mets but ultimately being eliminated by the Phillies and now, as Finkelstein says, “They are the two most disappointing teams in baseball, outside of the Cardinals. Has there been a bigger disappointment than the Mets and the Padres?”

Reyes answered, “No, absolutely not.” He also brought up how the other owners in baseball were upset with how much the Mets and Padres were spending—but especially the Mets because they’ve spent the most any team has ever spent in the history of Major League Baseball.

The hosts discussed how it’s not just the Mets and Padres being disappointing because they’re not in the first place or are in wild card spots; it's because both teams have relatively large hills to climb to get the final wild card spot and would be fighting each other to get it. The Padres are six games out, and the Mets seven. It’s one thing to be just out of a playoff spot; it’s another to be far out and battling a bunch of other teams for the last spot.

Out of the two teams, which one has the best chance to make a run? Well, the Mets had a six-game winning streak to start the month of July, and things seemed to be going well for them before the All-Star Break, but ironically, that streak was snapped, and they lost the final two games before the break to, you guessed it, the Padres.

The biggest problem for the Padres is that they have not gone on a prolonged winning streak. Their longest streak has been three, which they’ve done six times, but they never seem to get things going. Another big problem for the Padres is how hot and cold their offense is. Some days they’re scoring 10, and the next day, they’ll be nearly shut out by their opponents.

And will either or both of these teams still be buyers at the deadline? They have two weeks to play their best baseball to put them into a position where they could buy and possibly make a run down the stretch.