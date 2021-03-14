WATCH AGAIN | Locked On's 'Bracket Mayhem' breaks down the NCAA Tournament

UConn will meet Maryland, Univ. of Hartford faces Baylor in first round.

CLEVELAND — The field of 68 is set, and now, it's time to fill out some brackets.

Following the official unveiling of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, hosts Ben Stevens of Locked On Big 10 and Josh Neighbors of Locked On Big 12 broke down this year's 'Big Dance' with unique insights from the local hosts of the Locked On Podcast Network on each team and their matchups. Locked On's "Bracket Mayhem" aired on WKYC's YouTube and Facebook pages as well as on WKYC.com.

This year's NCAA Tournament will mark the first since 2019, as last year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The entirety of this year's tournament will take place in Indiana, with the games being hosted at the following sites:

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)

You can watch Locked On's entire "Bracket Mayhem" special in the player below: