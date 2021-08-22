Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera joins elite MLB 500 homer club

On Sunday, Cabrera hit career home run No. 500, becoming just the 28th player all-time to join the exclusive club and the first since David Ortiz in 2015.

Cabrera hit career home run No. 500 in Toronto against the Blue Jays off of starting pitcher Steven Matz in the sixth inning. The home run was also to tie the game.

It's been an incredible career for Miguel Cabrera. He made his MLB debut at the age of 20 with the Florida Marlins and helped them win the World Series later that year.

Cabrera was traded to Detroit in 2007. He has four American League batting titles, ten seasons with 30 or more home runs and he won the MLB Triple Crown in 2012. He's the 17th player in MLB history to win the Triple Crown and the only player to do it since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

The 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs.



500 homer club

(Total career home runs included next to name)

Babe Ruth (714) August 11, 1929

Jimmie Foxx (534) September 24, 1940

Mel Ott (511) August 1, 1945

Ted Williams (521) June 17, 1960

Willie Mays (660) September 13, 1965

Mickey Mantle (536) May 14, 1967

Eddie Mathews (512) July 14, 1967

Hank Aaron (755) July 14, 1968

Ernie Banks (512) May 12, 1970

Harmon Killebrew (573) August 10, 1971

Frank Robinson (586) September 13, 1971

Willie McCovey (521) June 30, 1978

Reggie Jackson (563) September 17, 1984

Mike Schmidt* (548) April 18, 1987

Eddie Murray* (504) September 6, 1996

Mark McGwire (583) August 5, 1999

Barry Bonds (762) April 17, 2001

Sammy Sosa (609) April 4, 2003

Rafael Palmeiro (569) May 11, 2003

Ken Griffey Jr.* (630) June 20, 2004

Frank Thomas* (521) June 28, 2007

Alex Rodriguez (696) August 4, 2007

Jim Thome* (612) September 16, 2007

Manny Ramirez (555) May 31, 2008

Gary Sheffield (509) April 17, 2009

Albert Pujols* (676) April 22, 2014

David Ortiz (541) September 12, 2015

Miguel Cabrera (500) August 22, 2021