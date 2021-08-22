Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera joins elite MLB 500 homer club

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera's iconic MLB career continues, even at the age of 38. On Sunday he came just the 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 career home runs.
Cabrera hit career home run No. 500 in Toronto against the Blue Jays off of starting pitcher Steven Matz in the sixth inning. The home run was also to tie the game.
He's the first player to hit career home run No. 500 since David Ortiz in 2015. Albert Pujols is the only other player besides Cabrera and Ortiz to do it in the last decade.
It's been an incredible career for Miguel Cabrera. He made his MLB debut at the age of 20 with the Florida Marlins and helped them win the World Series later that year.
Cabrera was traded to Detroit in 2007. He has four American League batting titles, ten seasons with 30 or more home runs and he won the MLB Triple Crown in 2012. He's the 17th player in MLB history to win the Triple Crown and the only player to do it since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.
500 homer club
(Total career home runs included next to name)
- Babe Ruth (714) August 11, 1929
- Jimmie Foxx (534) September 24, 1940
- Mel Ott (511) August 1, 1945
- Ted Williams (521) June 17, 1960
- Willie Mays (660) September 13, 1965
- Mickey Mantle (536) May 14, 1967
- Eddie Mathews (512) July 14, 1967
- Hank Aaron (755) July 14, 1968
- Ernie Banks (512) May 12, 1970
- Harmon Killebrew (573) August 10, 1971
- Frank Robinson (586) September 13, 1971
- Willie McCovey (521) June 30, 1978
- Reggie Jackson (563) September 17, 1984
- Mike Schmidt* (548) April 18, 1987
- Eddie Murray* (504) September 6, 1996
- Mark McGwire (583) August 5, 1999
- Barry Bonds (762) April 17, 2001
- Sammy Sosa (609) April 4, 2003
- Rafael Palmeiro (569) May 11, 2003
- Ken Griffey Jr.* (630) June 20, 2004
- Frank Thomas* (521) June 28, 2007
- Alex Rodriguez (696) August 4, 2007
- Jim Thome* (612) September 16, 2007
- Manny Ramirez (555) May 31, 2008
- Gary Sheffield (509) April 17, 2009
- Albert Pujols* (676) April 22, 2014
- David Ortiz (541) September 12, 2015
- Miguel Cabrera (500) August 22, 2021