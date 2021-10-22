Phoenix Suns preparing to counter against forthcoming ESPN report with accusations against owner

After a report that the NBA was bracing for a forthcoming story that contains serious accusations against owner Robert Sarver, the Suns called the story 'baseless.'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns released a statement on Friday afternoon saying ESPN is working on a proposed story that includes 'baseless claims' made against the organization.

This comes after a Friday afternoon report from NBA insider Jordan Schultz, who said the NBA is bracing for a story that includes accusations of racism, sexism and sexual harassments made against Suns owner Robert Sarver.

"With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver," Schultz tweeted.

The Phoenix Suns tweeted a statement from their official account that called the accusations, "baseless claims" and asked people not to rush to judgement.

Additionally, the Suns released a statement from Sarver himself, where he wrote he was "wholly shocked" about the accusations made against him and the Suns organization.

"I reject any insinuation of personal or organizational racism or gender discrimination," Sarver's statement read, in part. Read his full statement here. Sarver's statement mentioned ESPN was the outlet working the story.

Full statement from the Suns organization pic.twitter.com/oIfF1mlQKn — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) October 22, 2021

Suns General Manager James Jones and President and CEO Jason Rowley also had statements released by the team denouncing claims made in this potential story coming from ESPN.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Friday afternoon that potentially 50+ former employees interviewed for this story ESPN is working on.

In April of 2004, Sarver and his investment partnership, Suns Legacy Partners, purchased the Suns from Jerry Colangelo for a then-NBA record of $401 million.

Sarver also owns Spanish professional soccer team RCD Mallorca, which plays in La Liga.