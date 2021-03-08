Why are the Los Angeles Lakers building the NBA's oldest team?

After the trade for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are now spending nearly $120 million per year on three players. Now they're building a roster of veterans.

LOS ANGELES — Everything old is new again. At least that's what the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping with the way they are constructing their roster for next season.

After making a blockbuster trade for 32-year-old former MVP Russell Westbrook last week, the Lakers don't have much cap space to work with, now paying Westbrook and LeBron James nearly $42 million per year each and Anthony Davis over $35 million. The Lakers sent away Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell in the trade.

The Lakers are now making headlines as they build out their roster in free agency in a very interesting way.

Andy Kamenetzky joined the Locked On Today podcast to talk about the moves the Lakers are making in free agency so far and whether it will lead to success.

After trading for Westbrook, 32, the Lakers have reportedly added the following free agents: Carmelo Anthony (37 years old), Trevor Ariza (36), Dwight Howard (35), Wayne Ellington (33), Kent Bazemore (32), Malik Monk (23) and Talen Horton-Tucker (20, re-sign).

Meanwhile, the roster already has 36-year-olds LeBron James and Marc Gasol.

This strategy for the Lakers goes back to NBA Draft day when reports emerged that they had a potential trade in place with the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield, but instead made the trade with some of the same assets for Westbrook.

"They could have done that trade with the Kings for Buddy Hield, preserved a lot of flexibility there and created a much cleaner fit," Kamenetzky said on Locked On Today. "But the Lakers are a star-filled ethos, it's just the way they've always been."

While the Lakers struggled down the stretch of this past season and slipped to a 7-seed before getting bounced by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, they were dealing with injuries to Davis and James during those times. Is this roster overhaul an overreaction?

"It doesn't feel so much to me a panic move," Kamenetzky said. "It may ultimately turn into an overcorrection, but it feels more to me like this is who they are, this is their ethos...the hard part is always figuring out the right pieces to put around stars, identifying star talent is the easy part."

For a longer discussion on the Lakers free agency moves, tune into Wednesday's Locked On NBA podcast.

