Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor ran for two TDs each and the New England Patriots won for the first time at home this season, rolling past the New York Jets 54-13.

The Patriots earned their 12th straight victory over the Jets, who played most of the game without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after he left in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Jones finished 24 of 36 for 307 yards and Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards to lead a Patriots offense that gained a season-high 551 yards. Safety Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson added interceptions.

Wilson will be out for an undetermined amount of time after he left the game with a right knee injury. He'll have an MRI Monday. If Wilson is sidelined for an extended period, backup Mike White said he’s confident he can lead the offense if necessary. White led a touchdown drive in Wilson's absence, but also had two interceptions.

The offense did show a little progress, going 7 of 13 on third down and 2 for 2 in the red zone.

