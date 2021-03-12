x
NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Michael Pittman, Antonio Gibson

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 13 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday as fantasy football owners around the country are making a late push to 

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Last start: 6.86 points
Week 13 matchup: at Jets

Start: Carson Wentz, QB, Colts

Last start: 20.54
Week 13 matchup: at Houston

Sit: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Last start: 16.40 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Chargers

Start: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington

Last start: 23.60 points
Week 13 matchup: at Raiders

Start: Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

Last start: 10.80 points
Week 13 matchup: at Lions

Sit: David Montgomery, RB, Bears

Last start: 10.40 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Cardinals

Start: Michael Pittman, WR, Colts 

Last start: 9.6 points
Week 13 matchup: at Texans

Start: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

Last start: 7.30 points
Week 13 matchup: at Bengals

Sit: Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

Last start: 9.3 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Eagles

Sit: Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants

Last start: 8.00 points
Week 13 matchup: at Dolphins

Start: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Last start: 1.00 points
Week 13 matchup: at Jets

Sit: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Last start: 28.80 points
Week 13 matchup: at Bears

Other players to start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders; Taylor Heinecke, QB, Washington; Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders; Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions; Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers; Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams.

Other players to sit: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants; Matt Breida, RB, Bills; Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars; Russell Gage, WR, Falcons; Cole Kmet, TE, Bears.