NFL Week 1 Predictions: Road wins ahead for Seahawks over Colts, Packers over Saints?

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 1 NFL game as the season kicks of Thursday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is officially back on Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their title defense at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

NFL Week 1 Score Predictions

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: NBC

Spread: TB -9, O/U 52

The Dallas Cowboys should get back to a high-powered offensive display with Dak Prescott returning to play after his season-ending injury last season. Will the Bucs get caught sleeping in Week 1 or will they pick up right where they left off?

Ross Jackson: Bucs 31, Cowboys 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 31, Cowboys 23

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: ATL -3.5, O/U 48.5

Jalen Hurts started four games as a rookie last year and now will lead the Eagles into the 2021-22 season. Do they have enough weapons to keep up with the Falcons? Atlanta lost Julio Jones, but picked up rookie Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley is expected to have an explosive year.

Ross Jackson: Falcons 27, Eagles 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Falcons 30, Eagles 26

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BUF -6.5, O/U 48

The Bills shined last season with a 13-3 regular season and an AFC Championship game appearance. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will look to build upon their accomplishments last season and get Buffalo to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger is back, the Steelers have a dangerous defense and T.J. Watt should be playing with news of his new deal.

Ross Jackson: Bills 34, Steelers 30

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 27, Steelers 24

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CAR -4, O/U 44

Sam Darnold will look for revenge against his former team right away as he starts for the Panthers against the Jets and their rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson. Christian McCaffrey also makes his return after injuries last season only allowed him to play in three games.

Ross Jackson: Panthers 28, Jets 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Panthers 27, Jets 17

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TEN -3, O/U 52

The Arizona Cardinals had a wild offseason of acquisitions, bringing in J.J. Watt, A.J. Green, Rodney Hudson, James Conner and more. Is their secondary prepared for a high-powered Titans offense that also runs the ball better than anyone? The Titans will have A.J. Brown and newcomer Julio Jones plus Derrick Henry as they look to make the playoffs for the third straight year.

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 26, Titans 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 34, Cardinals 24

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: PICK'EM, O/U 44.5

Two teams that are trending up will meet in Washington to start the year. Justin Herbert will look to build on his Offensive Rookie of the Year season while the Washington Football Team rocks with Ryan Fitzpatrick, plus a defense that has the potential to be the best in the NFL this year.

Ross Jackson: Chargers 21, WFT 17

Cameron LaFontaine: WFT 19, Chargers 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Jaguars -3, O/U 45.5

It's expected to be a bleak year for the Houston Texans, who no longer have J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson won't be playing and there's not a whole lot of positive things going on there. Meanwhile we'll see Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer in their first real NFL action plus a Jags defense that is expected to be improved.

Ross Jackson: Jaguars 17, Texans 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Jaguars 23, Texans 13

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Vikings -3, O/U 47

What's in store for Joe Burrow in year two? Can the Bengals get back on track? Burrow has plenty of weapons on offense, but a questionable offensive line. Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to have a sneaky good defense, plus great years out of Dalvin Cook and second-year receiver Justin Jefferson.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 13, Vikings 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 24, Bengals 16

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: 49ers -7.5/ O/U 45

The Detroit Lions traded away Matthew Stafford, fired Matt Patricia and brought in Dan Campbell for what should be a lengthy rebuild. Jared Goff will start for Detroit. Meanwhile after a down year, thanks in part due to injuries, the 49ers will look to return to glory. Although a quarterback battle could be brewing between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but Garoppolo will start Week 1 and get a chance to prove himself against the Lions defense.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 24, Lions 7

Cameron LaFontaine: 49ers 34, Lions 17

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Seahawks -3, O/U 49.5

A lot of questions this summer for the Colts about the status of starting quarterback Carson Wentz and top offensive lineman Quenton Nelson. Wentz will get the start just weeks after foot surgery. Nelson's status is looking bleak. The Seahawks will be bringing back familiar faces on a high-powered offense with Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett, but plenty of questions for them on defense.

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 38, Colts 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 28, Colts 20

Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Chiefs -6, O/U 54.5

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to three straight AFC Championship games and two straight Super Bowls and they're favored to visit both again. Patrick Mahomes will be behind an all-new offensive line throwing to familiar weapons Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The Browns come in fresh off a playoff appearance, where they defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card game but lost to Kansas City in the next round. The Browns are expected to get back to the playoffs and they'll look for revenge in Week 1 in Kansas City.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 30, Browns 28

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 33, Browns 24

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Patriots -3, O/U 43.5

Once college teammates at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones will square off as starters Week 1 in New England. Rookie Mac Jones won the job over Cam Newton and Tua will be the full-time starter in his second year. The Patriots have won 11 of the last 12 matchups against the Dolphins in New England.

Ross Jackson: Dolphins 24, Patriots 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Dolphins 23, Patriots 20

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Broncos -3, O/U 41.5

Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter for Denver and he'll take on the Giants in his first game under center there. The Giants almost got themselves to the playoffs last year in a weak NFC East without Saquon Barkley. Now, Barkley will be back to help boost the offense, which also got better by adding Kenny Golladay this offseason.

Ross Jackson: Giants 18, Broncos 15

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 24, Giants 19

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (game in Jacksonville)

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Packers -4, O/U 49.5

While it didn't always look promising, Aaron Rodgers is back to lead the Green Bay Packers. They've lost in back-to-back NFC Championship games as Rodgers looks to take them to the Super Bowl in what could be his last season with the team. On the other side, you have Jameis Winston taking over the starting role in New Orleans after Drew Brees' retirement. Can he handle the pressure?

Ross Jackson: Packers 31, Saints 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 31, Saints 27

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: Rams -9, O/U 47

The Bears traded up to nab Justin Fields at 10, and he looked great in preseason play but they're rolling with Andy Dalton to start the season. The Rams have a new high-profile quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who will have weapons in Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Ross Jackson: Rams 34, Bears 9

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 24, Bears 13

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: Ravens -4.5, O/U 50.5

The Raiders will look to build on a decent season offensively last year that helped them get to an 8-8 record finishing second in the AFC West, but Vegas has bigger goals this year. They get a big Week 1 matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens who will look a little bit different on both sides of the ball and some last minute injuries to Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters could really shake things up negatively for Baltimore.