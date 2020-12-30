x
Longtime Bruins captain Chara joins Washington Capitals

He had been Boston’s captain since 2006 and was the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON — Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has signed with the Washington Capitals. 

The team says Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000. The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins decided to move forward with younger players.

General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals believe Chara’s experience and leadership will help the team. Training camps open over the next week. The season opens on Jan. 13. 

Chara posted on his Instagram page thanking the Bruins and their fans. 

