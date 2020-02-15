Daniel Hand high school football coach resigns

Mastroianni is considered one of the top high football coaches in the state.

MADISON, Connecticut — The head football coach of Daniel Hand High school agreed to resign from his position.

The Superintendent of Madison Public Schools Tom Scarice confirmed that after a combination "personal issues and an ongoing health battle", David Mastroianni agreed with administration to resign from his position.

"We have been reviewing this matter as we receive information, and additional information was brought to our attention during the ongoing review of this situation," said Scarice in a written statement.

Mastroianni was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position with pay while he was under investigation by the administration before his resignation.

Scarice did not give any details on why Mastroianni is being investigated.