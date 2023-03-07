A full look at the Major League Baseball All-Star rosters for the AL and NL

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball’s All-Star game is set for July 11 in Seattle, and the starters and reserves have been announced. There will be some turnover, and some guys will opt out and be replaced before the game takes place next Tuesday night, but here are your American League and National League rosters.
AMERICAN LEAGUE STARTERS
C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
As you can see, the Texas Rangers are dominating the infield; for good reason, they’re one of the best teams in baseball. Some of these choices are not surprising. Judge, Trout, and Ohtani are perennial All-Stars and MVP-caliber players.
AMERICAN LEAGUE RESERVES
Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Brent Rooker, Oakland A's
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros
Adolis García, Texas Rangers
Five of the 11 reserves are from the American League East division, with the Blue Jays dominating in the backup infield positions. Brent Rooker is the lone representative for the Oakland Athletics. He has 14 home runs so far this season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE PITCHERS
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles
Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles
There’s more AL East dominance in this list, with six pitchers from that division named to the roster, including Gerrit Cole, who made his 6th All-Star team. Yennier Cano of the Orioles is a first-time All-Star.
NATIONAL LEAGUE STARTERS
C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball, and they have dominated the All-Star selections with eight. They have three starters, three reserves, and two pitchers named to the NL roster.
NATIONAL LEAGUE RESERVES
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies
Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
Pete Alonso has made the NL All-Star team for the third time and will participate in the Home Run Derby.
NATIONAL LEAGUE PITCHERS
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves
Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs
Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates
Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds
Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
Clayton Kershaw is making his 10th All-Star appearance, while Spencer Strider of the Braves is making his first, along with teammate Bryce Elder.
The 2023 MLB All-Star game is being held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday July 11, 2023, and will air on FOX.