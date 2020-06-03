Major League Baseball pioneer and Connecticut native, Kelly Rodman passes away

She was one of the only a few women MLB scouts.

NEW YORK, New York — A Major League Baseball pioneer and one of the few women scouts in the league, passed away this week after losing her battle with cancer.

Kelly Rodman grew up in Connecticut and attended Lyman Hall in Wallingford before becoming a standout softball player at Eastern Connecticut University.

Rodman joined the New York Yankees organization in 2014 before she was hired as a full-time scout in 2017.

The Yankees tweeted out a memorial for Rodman, calling her a trusted scout and a treasured member of the organization.

Rodman was also featured on the YES Network.