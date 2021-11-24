85th Manchester Road Race sponsors

These are the proud sponsors of the 85th Manchester Road Race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The 85th Manchester Road Race is proudly sponsored by:

Presenting sponsor

Official Timekeeper

Mile Marker & Finish Line Cams

---

Tune in at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for FOX61's full coverage of the Manchester Road Race.

The race will be broadcast live on FOX61, fox61.com, FOX61's news, ROKU and Amazon FireTV apps and on FOX61’s YouTube page.

The two-hour show will be re-broadcast on CW20 at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.