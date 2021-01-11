Burfoot to run in his 59th Manchester Road Race this year

Amby Burfoot also participated in the 2020 virtual Manchester Road Race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — When the Manchester Road Race starts on Thanksgiving Day this year, there will be at least one familiar face at the head of the starting pack.

Nine-time winner Amby Burfoot will run the race for the 59th straight year. The 75-year-old Mystic native will go for the title of most consecutive Manchester runs and earn sole ownership of the record for most total finishes at the road race once he completes the race on Thanksgiving Day.

The 85th Manchester Road Race will be held at 10 a.m. and you can watch it on FOX61.

Last year's in-person race was canceled due to the pandemic, and organizers held a virtual road race instead. Officials said all finishers in the virtual race would be credited with an official MRR finish for longevity streak purposes. Burfoot competed in the VMRR last November and toured the 4.748-mile course in 45:13.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

