Manchester Road Race record holder returns for 2021 race

Buze Diriba broke the record, set in 2003, in her 2017 race. She beat the runner-up by a second.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Buze Diriba, the women's course record holder at the Manchester Road Race, will return for the 2021 run, officials announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old won the women's championship in 2017 with a time of 23:57, beating the runner-up, Molly Huddle, at the tape by a second. Both athletes broke the old record of 23:59, set in 2003 by Canadian Olympian Emilie Mondor.

Diriba was originally from Ethiopia but now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She also finished second in the race in 2018 behind Celliphine Chespol.

Monicah Ngige, a Kenyan runner who placed fourth at last month’s Boston Marathon, has also registered to run in Manchester this November. Ngige, 28, was the fourth-place finisher at the 2018 MRR with a time of 25:02.

The Manchester Road Race is held on Thanksgiving, starting at 10 a.m. It will be broadcast live on FOX61.

For more information, head to their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.