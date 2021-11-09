Record holder Buze Diriba withdraws from Manchester Road Race due to illness

Diriba currently holds the record for the fastest woman to finish the race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Road Race record-holder and former champion Buze Diriba has withdrawn her entry at this year’s event, the race committee announced Tuesday morning.

Diriba said she is unable to compete due to health reasons.

The 27-year-old runner from Ethiopia set the course mark of 23:57 in 2017 when she edged Molly Huddle by a step at the finish line.

The 85th annual Manchester Road Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The race starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester. Further details about the road race and online entries are available at www.manchesterroadrace.com.

FOX61 will air and live stream the race from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The race will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CW20 at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Manchester Road Race is back to an in-person, spectators-allowed event after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual race. More than 8,000 registered runners and walkers are expected to participate.

FOX61’s live coverage from the Manchester Road Race begins on Thanksgiving Day at 4 a.m. on The FOX61 Morning News, Connecticut’s only all-local all-morning newscast. The race broadcast is hosted by FOX61 News anchors Tim Lammers and Erika Arias, along with race analyst Ian Brooks. FOX61 News anchor Keith McGilvery and reporters Jim Altman and Julia LeBlanc will provide live coverage from the course, with FOX 61 meteorologists Matt Scott and Dan Amarante providing detailed weather forecasts in the hours leading up to the race.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.