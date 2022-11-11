Gabriela DeBues-Stafford withdraws from Manchester Road Race

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford withdrew from the Manchester Road Race due to an injury sustained while training, according to race officials.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Canadian Olympian that had plans to run the Manchester Road Race this Thanksgiving has withdrawn.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford withdrew from the Manchester Road Race due to an injury sustained while training, according to race officials.

DeBues-Stafford holds two Canadian national records. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she placed fifth in the 1500-meter run.

"[Gabriela] had hoped to make her road racing debut at the MRR," Manchester Road Race officials said Friday.

The 86th Annual Manchester Road Race is one of the nation's oldest and largest turkey day runs and will kick off at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24. It will begin on Main Street in front of St. James Chuch.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.