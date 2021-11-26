Hundreds give back in Manchester's 35th annual 'Ray Crothers Blood Drive'

The Thanksgiving tradition happens every year the day after the Manchester Road Race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thanksgiving in Manchester, Conn. is all about the road race, but the holiday traditions continue the following day for the Ray Crothers Blood Drive.

It's taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Manchester High School for the 35th year. It's one of the largest blood drives in the state.

"Well, I'm a Manchester resident so it’s like a local hometown sort of thing. It’s just, you know, a really good community thing," said David Merkt, who gives blood at the drive each year.

The American Red Cross and The Manchester Road Race committee team up every year to make the drive possible. This year, nearly 400 people are signed up to donate. But those with the Red Cross said they always need more blood.

"The blood emergency right now is as low as it’s been at this time of year in the past ten years, so these are historic lows for us," said Alissa Haight Aguda, Account Manager in Donor Services with the American Red Cross.

Right now, they're in dire need of help, as more people need blood for medical care.

"We’re starting to see more patients comes back for their procedures, back for their regular care and that’s a really good thing, but with that, the need for blood and many other supporting services is critical right now," said Marc Brunetti, COO of Eastern Connecticut Health Network.

Each pint of blood can save up to three lives.

"Knowing when I do that, that I'm helping people I'll never meet but just knowing that they’re being helped, it’s just so gratifying," Merkt said.

