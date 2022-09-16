'Little Manchester Road Race' is fun run for kids weekend before Thanksgiving race

The annual Little Manchester Road Race will have several "run for fun" races for children ages 12 and under the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — As runners train for the Manchester Road Race this Thanksgiving, race organizers are giving kids a chance to get in on the fun.

The annual Little Manchester Road Race will start accepting registrations for runners ages 12 and under starting Oct. 1.

The race will take place at the Manchester High School track on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m.

It's free to participate, but each kid is encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items to donate to the MACC Food Pantry.

There will be several "run for fun" races for children in various age groups.

The event will also have entertainment including skydiving exhibition, music and a truck display.

All participants will receive a medal and long-sleeved tee shirts.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids, and it marks the start of our race week activities prior to the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “The number of entrants is limited, so we are urging everyone to register as soon as possible."

Registration starts Oct. 1, and there are 1,000 spots available.

This event comes before the 86th annual Manchester Road Race, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.

For more information, click here.

