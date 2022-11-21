Manchester businesses prepare for race day boost

Businesses across Manchester are welcoming the thousands of runners and spectators who are expected this Thursday for the Manchester Road Race.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — With days to go until the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving morning, local businesses are preparing for the anticipated massive surge in visitors to the downtown area.

More than 10,000 runners are signed up for the road race as of Monday morning. Thousands of people are also expected in town to watch the fun play out. Businesses on Main Street will welcome the crowds with open arms.

“They’re slammed. You can not get in, so that’s exciting to see small business owners really be part of this," said Victoria Gallo of Manchester.

Inside The Angry Egg, the staff is serving up nothing but smiles as they prepare for Thanksgiving morning.

“We just do sandwiches to go and coffees and hot cocoas, stuff like that. You know, it’s just a fun day," said The Angry Egg owner Elizabeth Hall.

“It’s a great Main Street. It’s really coming back, with our restaurants really being the catalyst," said Mayor Jay Moran.

Business owners said they are excited to see the growth on Main Street.

“I think there’s a Jamaican restaurant coming in. There’s a new empanada restaurant that’s right up the street. Little shops," said Hall.

Also fueling the downtown growth: Breweries.

“We have a couple of breweries right downtown here, and most communities are realizing, you put a brewery in, you’re gonna get the 20 and 30-year-olds back to town," said Moran.

