Manchester man shares the importance of donating blood

In January 2021, Felix Cruz was at home recovering from a surgery but the stitches left behind erupted, leading to a scary night for Cruz and his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Road race day isn't all about the Manchester Road Race.

The day after lacing up their shoes for the big race, volunteers roll up their sleeves for the annual Ray Crothers Memorial Blood Drive. And one Manchester man is telling the story of how he owes his life to blood donations.

In January 2021, Felix Cruz was at home recovering from surgery but the stitches left behind erupted, leading to a scary night for Cruz and his family.

After dealing with a lot of blood loss over the span of that night, Cruz told his family he needed to go to the hospital.

They rushed to Manchester Memorial Hospital where doctors were trying to figure out why Cruz was losing so much blood rapidly.

"He said he had to make a call that he'd never had to make before," Cruz said. "He ran to the phone, made a call and about 15 minutes later they had two blood units in my room."

Despite not knowing why Cruz was losing so much blood, doctors recognized the need for blood was dire.

Cruz said he flatlined and came back to life twice.

"The second time 20 mins gone. Seven minutes, no oxygen to my brain," Cruz said.

In just six hours, Cruz received seven units of blood, as well as plasma and platelets.

"One unit was going into my system, one was coming out" Cruz said. "They were not giving me enough blood to keep me alive, it was just enough to keep me on the line. pretty much my entire body drained, I'm a miracle that I'm alive."

As he's now able to share his story, he urges others to roll up their sleeves and save lives.

"I tell people that for your loved ones, for a friend, donate because you never know when that one person in your life will need that bloodline."

Symphonie Privette is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivette@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.