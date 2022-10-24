Little Manchester Road Race, Sports Expo will kick off race week in November

The Little Manchester Road Race and the MRR Sports Expo will take place at Manchester High School on Saturday, November 19.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race (MRR) Committee announced Monday that they will again host several "Road Race Saturday" activities ahead of the race on Thanksgiving Day.

The Little Manchester Road Race and the MRR Sports Expo will take place at Manchester High School on Saturday, November 19. The school is located at 134 East Middle Turnpike.

The Little Manchester Road Race is for children ages 12 and under and will feature several "run for fun" races of different distances for children in various age categories. The race kicks off at 10 a.m. at the high school track.

Not only will there be a race but also entertainment including skydivers, music, fun activities from the Connecticut Science Center, and a fire truck on display! All participants will receive medals and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

As the Little Manchester Road Race is held, the Sports Expo will also take place. Running from 8:30 a.m. to noon on November 19 in the cafeteria.

Exhibits include those related to health, conditioning and training, running gear, clothing and other subjects that would interest runners, MRR officials said. MRR shirts and other apparel will also be available to buy.

Walk-in registration for the MRR will also be held at the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 86th Annual Manchester Road Race is one of the nation's oldest and largest turkey day runs and will kick off at 10 a.m. on November 24. It will begin on Main Street in front of St. James Chuch.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



