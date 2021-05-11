Manchester Road Race to air on FOX61 and CW20 this Thanksgiving

The 85th Manchester Road Race will also be streamed live on FOX61.com and the FOX61 News app.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The 85th annual Manchester Road Race will be broadcast live on FOX61 and CW20 on Thanksgiving Day.

The Manchester Road Race is back in person this year going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 8,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate.

Fans who cannot make it out to Manchester on Nov. 25 can watch it live on television, or streaming on FOX61.com and the FOX61 News app from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The race will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CW20 at 4 p.m. later that day.

“Manchester Road Race is the only race of its length that is televised in the United States,” Dr. Tris Carta, the race committee's president said. “Our race is managed by a highly organized team and we are proud to work with FOX61/CW20 to give viewers a front-row seat to the action. Our combined effort captures the support of our town, the dedication of our runners, the drama of the finish and the fun had by all.”

Long-time race director Jim Balcome said the broadcasts and live stream on FOX61 and CW20 help convey the race's spirit to a wide audience.

“We treat all participants in our event with respect; the last person who crosses the finish line is as important as the first," Blacome added.

FOX61's live coverage will begin at 4 a.m. on the FOX61 Morning News with anchors Tim Lammers and Erika Arias, alongside race analyst Ian Brooks.

FOX61's Keith McGilvery, Julia LeBlanc and Jim Altman will provide live coverage from the course with meteorologists Matt Scott and Dan Amarante providing detailed weather forecasts in the hours leading up to the race.

“Manchester Road Race is truly a team effort made possible by countless contributions from the community,” Richard Washington III, FOX61 News Director said. “FOX61 and CW20 are thrilled to broadcast the race to residents in Connecticut and worldwide as this holiday staple returns to Manchester.”

“We are thrilled to be back in Manchester, broadcasting and streaming the race thanks to our talented team in front and behind the cameras who make this day possible,” Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61 and CW20 said. “The Manchester Road Race is truly one of our signature events each year, and we are honored to continue the Thanksgiving tradition of broadcasting the race on both stations and streaming it on Fox61.com, the FOX61 News App, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and our social media platforms.”

To learn more about the Manchester Road Race or to register, click here.

