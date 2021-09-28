Manchester Road Race to sponsor 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The clinics will be free of charge and officials said no one will be refused for lack of insurance or ID.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — In the weeks before the Manchester Road Race, the committee will sponsor two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Race organizers said they are collaborating with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Griffin Hospital Community Outreach Mobile Vaccination Team to offer the vaccinations.

The clinics will be held at Manchester High School's cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 and Saturday, November 6.

Organizers said the clinics are free and open to everyone. The clinics will offer all three available vaccines.

“We are strongly urging everyone who wants to run, watch, or volunteer at the race to get the shots and be fully vaccinated prior to Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “These clinics are part of our effort, in consultation with the Town of Manchester and the State of Connecticut, to make this year’s road race as safe and healthy as possible for everyone.”

First and second vaccinations and the Pfizer booster shots for those who qualify will be available at the clinics.

First-time vaccine recipients will receive a $20 gift certificate donated by Stop & Shop. Face masks must be worn at the clinics.

Officials said those who want a vaccine do not have to be entered into the race or a resident of Manchester. Insurance cards and photo identification is encouraged, however, race officials said no one will be refused for lack of insurance or ID.

The three-week period between the first and second clinics will enable people receiving the Pfizer vaccine to be fully immunized before the race.

Learn more about the vaccines here.

