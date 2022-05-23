Manchester Road Race to donate $7,800 to Hartford Interval House

The committee will present a check at the Manchester Police Department headquarters on June 1 at 2 p.m.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race Committee announced on Monday that they will donate $7,800 to the Hartford Interval House.

The committee will present a check during a ceremony at the Manchester Police Department headquarters on June 1 at 2 p.m., said road race officials.

According to the committee's press release, Interval House has assisted "approximately 6,500 victims of domestic violence each year in 24 of the state's cities and towns."

Dr. Tris Carta, president of the committee, said that the "Interval House works tirelessly to end domestic violence and to help the people who are affected by it."

78 people registered to run in honor of Interval House.

Carta acknowledged the "wonderful runners who participated in the Honors Club Program at last year's race."

The funds for the donation were raised during the Thanksgiving Day race last November through its Honors Club program. Instead of paying the $32 entry fee, members could choose to pay $100 to Interval House, which was chosen as the designated charity last year.

"We are very pleased that our race will benefit the compassionate, life-saving role that Interval House plays in our area," said Carta.

For more information on the check presentation ceremony, Carta can be contacted at 860-646-2251.

