Manchester Road Race raises $68K in donations for local organizations

Proceeds were raised during the 2022 Thanksgiving Day race on Main Street in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Donations made during the 2022 Manchester Road Race (MRR) on Thanksgiving Day amounted to more than $68,000 and will be given to various charities around the local area, the race committee announced Friday.

The committee said the MRR is able to continue the tradition of giving back to the community to the fullest after the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the organization's race revenues.

Several charities and nonprofit organizations in Manchester will benefit from the monetary donations from the 86th MRR, including:

Manchester Area Conference of Churches Charities

Rebuilding Together of Manchester

Muscular Dystrophy Association

MARC Inc

Community Health Resources

Manchester Police Activities League

Manchester High School for both the Greater Manchester Journal Inquirer Randy Smith Invitational Track Meet and Project Graduation

Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS for its “Stop the Bleed” program

MRC Track & Field Series

Community Child Guidance Clinic of Manchester will be receiving $8,600 in donations received through MRR runners joining the "Honors Club" by paying $100 instead of the traditional race entry fee.

“We are extremely pleased to make these contributions,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “All of the organizations offer wonderful services and programs, and this is our way of giving back to a community that has always been so supportive of our Turkey Day Road race.”

The 87th Manchester Road Race will be held on Nov. 23, 2023.

