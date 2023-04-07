Manchester Road Race raises $68K in donations for local organizations

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Donations made during the 2022 Manchester Road Race (MRR) on Thanksgiving Day amounted to more than $68,000 and will be given to various charities around the local area, the race committee announced Friday.
The committee said the MRR is able to continue the tradition of giving back to the community to the fullest after the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the organization's race revenues.
Several charities and nonprofit organizations in Manchester will benefit from the monetary donations from the 86th MRR, including:
- Manchester Area Conference of Churches Charities
- Rebuilding Together of Manchester
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
- MARC Inc
- Community Health Resources
- Manchester Police Activities League
- Manchester High School for both the Greater Manchester Journal Inquirer Randy Smith Invitational Track Meet and Project Graduation
- Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS for its “Stop the Bleed” program
- MRC Track & Field Series
Community Child Guidance Clinic of Manchester will be receiving $8,600 in donations received through MRR runners joining the "Honors Club" by paying $100 instead of the traditional race entry fee.
“We are extremely pleased to make these contributions,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “All of the organizations offer wonderful services and programs, and this is our way of giving back to a community that has always been so supportive of our Turkey Day Road race.”
The 87th Manchester Road Race will be held on Nov. 23, 2023.
