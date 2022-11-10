FOX61 and FOX61+ to broadcast and live stream the 86th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day

The race will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on FOX61 and the FOX61+ app, available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — FOX61 announced Thursday its plans to live broadcast and live stream the 86th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

The race will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on FOX61 and the FOX61+ app, available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

“This is Thanksgiving in Manchester,” said Race Director Jim Balcome, who is stepping down after 47 years leading the event. “All runners and walkers are treated equally from the top finishers to the last person to cross the finish line. The broadcast and livestream will help convey that sentiment to a wide audience.”

FOX61’s live coverage of the Manchester Road Race begins at 4 a.m. on FOX61 Morning News.

“We are again honored to partner with FOX61 to bring live coverage of the race to the people of Connecticut and beyond,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Our combined effort captures the support of our town, the dedication of our runners, the drama of the finish and the fun had by all.”

An estimated 10,000 registered runners and walkers are expected to participate in the only road race of its length to be televised in the United States.

“The Manchester Road Race is truly one of our signature events each year, and we are honored to continue the Thanksgiving tradition of broadcasting and live streaming the race,” said FOX61 General Manager Humberto Hormaza. “It is a truly a unique Connecticut Thanksgiving celebration, and we are thrilled to provide this service to the community.”

The race broadcast will be hosted by FOX61 News anchors Tim Lammers and Erika Arias, along with race analyst Ian Brooks. FOX61 News anchor Keith McGilvery and reporters Jim Altman, Julia LeBlanc, and Brooke Griffin will provide live coverage from the course, with FOX 61 meteorologist Matt Scott providing detailed weather forecasts in the hours leading up to the race.

“FOX61 News is proud to provide coverage of the race and the celebration on the streets of Manchester,” said FOX61 News Director Richard Washington III. “It takes a major commitment to carry the race and our entire team is excited to be back at it again this year.”

ECHN is the presenting sponsor for the broadcast and live stream and Dunkin is the official coffee of the Manchester Road Race, with additional sponsorship from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

