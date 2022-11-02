Manchester Road Race to honor veterans once again

A “Veterans’ Row Tribute” will be held for all Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve service members and veterans who enter the road race

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race announced that the Armed Forces members and veterans who are running in the 86th race would be honored once again this year.

The Manchester Road Race Committee and local veterans will be collaborating as well.

Race officials said they will hold a “Veterans’ Row Tribute” for all Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve service members and veterans who enter the road race on Thanksgiving Day.

A pre-race reception will be scheduled from 8:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. All veterans will receive an MRR commemorative pin.

“We are honoring the service and sacrifices of all our runners who served in the military to keep us safe and free,’ said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “We are extremely grateful to each of them and we’re also exceptionally proud of all the contributions vets have made to the history of our race.”

Race officials said service members and veterans running in the race will also be honored when they pass by the Veterans’ Row “Path of Honor” near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the race.

The “Path of Honor” will be lined with American flags, the POW/MIA flag, and the flags from all branches of the armed services.

Manchester Road Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The race starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester, in front of St. James Church. For more details click www.manchesterroadrace.com.

---

----

