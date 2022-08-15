Registration for Manchester Road Race to open Sept. 1

The race takes place annually every Thanksgiving Day. For the third year, race organizers are offering a virtual option.

MANCHESTER, Conn — Ready, set, go! Registration for the Manchester Road Race is coming up fast!

Race officials announced that registration would open on September 1. More details on the race will also be available on that date. Online registration can be done through their website.

The 4.748-mile run takes participants through Manchester's central streets on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

“We are eagerly looking forward to holding another fun, exciting and safe race,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Our volunteers are already hard at work to ensure that it’s going to be another world-class event, and we’re urging everyone to register as early as possible.”

The entry fee for runners who register by September 30 is $32. All participants who sign up before October 1 will also receive a personalized bib with their name printed on it.

After October 1, the entry fee will increase to $37 and $49 on November 19 at 3 p.m.

In addition to online registration, walk-in entries will be accepted at the Manchester Road Race Sports Expo on November 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manchester High School.

For the third straight year, race officials are also offering a virtual road race option that will allow runners to download a smartphone app and participate in the MRR from anywhere in the world.

Last year, 8,776 runners and walkers registered for the road race, held on a loop course that starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester, in front of St. James Church.

Canadian runner Ben Flanagan was the men’s champion with a time of 21.23. Weini Kelati of Flagstaff, Arizona shattered the women’s course record when she won the female division in 22:55.

