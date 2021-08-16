Manchester Road Race registration to open on Sept. 1

Race is expected to be held in person this year after last year's virtual race

Registration for the 2021 Manchester Road Race opens on September 1, said race officials this week.

The 85th running of the race will be held on Thanksgiving morning, November 25 at 10 a.m.

Officials said, "The registration fee is $32 prior to October 1, and $37 thereafter. Walk-in entries can be made in person on November 20 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon at the MRR Sports Expo at Manchester High School. Registration closes at noon on November 23rd. No post entries will be accepted on race day."

Participants will be given the option to run the race virtually this year as well.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the race was held virtually, with about 1,700 runners participating from locations all over the globe.

“Obviously, we will be guided by the state and local pandemic protocols and regulations that will be in place in November, and how the race will be conducted will depend on conditions that exist then,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “But we are enthusiastically looking forward to seeing the runners back on Main Street this Thanksgiving,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to make it a thoroughly safe and enjoyable competition and celebration, and we are strongly urging all of our runners, spectators and volunteers to be fully vaccinated.”

According to Carta, runners who choose to compete on the Manchester course on race day will be tracked via the timing chips in their bibs, and will not have to carry phones. Runners who opt to participate virtually at another location will be tracked and timed by the cell phone app.

Virtual runners will be credited with an official MRR finish for longevity streak purposes, but will not be eligible to receive awards or recognition for record times.

