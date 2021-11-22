85th Manchester Road Race: Here's where you'll find the results on Thanksgiving

The 2021 Manchester Road Race will be run Thanksgiving morning

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The 85th running of the Manchester Road Race is set for Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the race to go virtual in 2020, it is back and more exciting than ever.

The race will start at 10 a.m. sharp. The length of the course is 4.748 miles.

FOX61 and CW20 will broadcast the race entirely. Fans who cannot make it out to Manchester on the day can watch it live on TV or stream it on FOX61.com, FOX61 News App, ROKU and Amazon Fire TV apps and on the FOX61 YouTube page from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The race will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CW20 starting at 4 p.m.

The Manchester Road Race results will be shown live on this page.

