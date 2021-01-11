Manchester Road Race to honor veterans, service members along racecourse

All military participants will receive an MRR commemorative pin and veterans and service members will also be honored when they run by the Veterans' Row area.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Road Race officials will team up with local veterans' organizations again this November to honor all veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces who will run in the race.

It's the fourth straight year that race organizes will hold a "Veterans' Row Tribute."

“We are very proud of the contributions that veterans have made to our race, and we are extremely grateful for the sacrifices made by everyone who has put on the uniform to serve in our military,” said Manchester Road Race President Dr. Tris Carta. “This is just our small way of saying ‘Thank you.’"

All military participants will receive a Manchester Road Race commemorative pin and veterans and service members will also be honored when they run by the Veterans' Row "Path of Honor" area on the racecourse.

It will be located by the Vietnam Memorial. The area of the course will be lined with American flags, the POW-MIA flag, and flags of all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Road race champions include Jim Gwin, Walter Bennett, Joe McCluskey, John Turley, Charlie Robbins, Ted Vogel, Tom Crane, Fred Schoeffler, John Kelley, Nick Costes, Pete Close, and others were all military veterans.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.