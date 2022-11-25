Ray Crothers Blood Drive happening Friday

The 36th annual blood drive will take place at Manchester High School on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The annual Ray Crothers Blood Drive will continue its tradition of helping others the day after Thanksgiving and the Manchester Road Race.

The 36th annual blood drive will take place at Manchester High School on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This event, in conjunction with the American Red Cross of Connecticut, has become one of the state's largest single-day for blood collection efforts as of late.

All blood donors will get a Manchester Road Race t-shirt as well as a Red Cross beanie hat.

Walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online here. So far, over 400 appointments have been made, but the Red Cross told FOX61 there are many afternoon slots waiting to be filled.

The blood drive is named after Ray Crothers, who won the Manchester Road Race in 1965 and competed in it for 43 years. He died from cancer in 2008.

