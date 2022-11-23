86th Manchester Road Race | Full results

The 86th running of the Manchester Road Race is a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut.

MANCHESTER, Conn — More than 10,000 people are running in the 86th edition of the Manchester Road Race! It's a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut.

The race was first run in 1927. Due to the Depression and World War II, it was not run from 1935 to 1944. Two years ago, the race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The length of the course is 4.748 miles.

Over 10,000 runners were registered for this year's race. It is the final year for longtime race director Jim Balcome, who, with his team, built the race into a world-class event.

