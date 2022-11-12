Road closures, parking restrictions for Manchester Road Race

Here's what race participants need to know, as well as the general public as they get around town on Thanksgiving morning during the MRR.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The 86th annual Manchester Road Race (MRR) will take over central Manchester once again this Thanksgiving Day. And with road races come road closures and parking restrictions.

Here's what race participants need to know, as well as the general public as they get around town on Thanksgiving morning during the MRR.

The course is a 4.748-mile loop through the town’s central streets. It starts and finishes on Main Street, in front of St. James Church. The race begins at 10 a.m.

Parking restrictions start well before race activity starts.

No parking will be allowed on East Center Street from Lenox Street to Center Street during the overnight period of Wednesday, Nov. 23 (midnight) through 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

There will also be no parking allowed on Main Street from Center Street to Hartford Road during the same period of Wednesday, Nov. 23 (midnight) and 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. If necessary, vehicles will be towed.

Downtown Main Street will be closed to traffic between Bissell Street and Maple Street at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to allow crews to put up fencing and ropes along the roadway. Main Street closures will be extended from East Center Street to Charter Oak Street starting at 5:30 a.m.

All local roads intersecting the race course route will be closed at 9 a.m. Cars will not be permitted to enter or leave the interior of the race course during the road race.

Normal traffic should resume at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Exit ramps from Interstate 384 that abut the road race course will be closed from 8:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. These include:

Westbound Exit 3 (Charter Oak St)

Westbound Exit 4 (Highland St)

Eastbound Exit 3 (Main St)

Eastbound Exit 4 (Wyllys St)

Free shuttles will run from the Manchester Community College parking lot to Main Street before the race and return to MCC after the event concludes.

For more information and a map of the road closures, visit the MRR website.

