Twelve charities, non-profits to benefit from 2019 Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A dozen charities and non-profit organizations will be getting donations from the 2019 Manchester Road Race. The event, which has been held for 84 years, raised a total of $68,139 during the event back on Thanksgiving Day.

The MRR Committee announced $20,000 would be heading to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which is researching efforts to find a cure for the disease. The MDA has also been a charitable objective of road race organizers since the early 1950s.

In addition, grants of $10,000 will be made to the Manchester Police Activities League, which offers athletic, recreational and enrichment programs to the town’s youth, as well as the Manchester Area Conference of churches, which helps underserved residents with food and other assistance programs.

Other organizations getting donations include:

· Rebuilding Together of Manchester ($8,100)

· Community Health Resources ($5,239)

· MARC ($5,000)

· Footwear with Care ($3000)

· Community Child Guidance Clinic ($2000)

· MRC Track & Field Services ($2,000)

· Coventry Lake Rowing ($1300)

· Manchester High School Performing Arts Technical Crew ($1000)

· Manchester High School Project Graduation ($500)

“All of these organizations do such terrific work, and we are delighted that we can financially assist them,” Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee said in a statement. “We are also deeply grateful to our wonderful sponsors, athletes, volunteers and spectators. Their generous support enables us to offer a world-class road race and to make these donations each year.”