Massachusetts to pause all indoor ice rink and ice skating facilities operations for 2 weeks

BOSTON — Operations at indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities have been temporarily closed due to rising cases in COVID-19 liked to indoor hockey.

The Massachusetts Department of Public issued the order that will begin on October 23 to November 7.

Multiple COVID-19 clusters have been occurring at the rinks throughout the state after games, practices, and tournaments. There have been 30 "clusters" of COVID-19 associated with organized hockey activities, involving people from more than 60 Massachusetts municipalities. Each cluster has two or more confirmed or probable cases of the virus. There have been 108 total confirmed cases.

New Hampshire has also implemented similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor hockey.

The State of Mass. says the pause will protect those surrounding the hockey rinks. In a statement, officials explained the decision that read in part:

"This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff, and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks."

Current protocols include limits on the number of people allowed in the arena and social distancing. The order includes all indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities in the state. The mentioned facilities may not operate during the two-week pause. The order goes into effect Friday, October 23 at 5 PM and ends at 12:01 AM on November 7. College and professional programs are exempt from the order.