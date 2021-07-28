Mental Health and Medals | A look at struggles faced by athletes after Simone Biles' withdrawal from Olympics events due to mental health concerns

Simone Biles revealed this week's Olympic event withdrawal is due to her mental health struggles.

TOKYO, Japan — The mental struggles athletes endure during their high-level competitions was first introduced to the media by the number two ranked women’s tennis player in the world, Naomi Osaka.

The 23-year-old announced her decision to pull out of the 2021 French Open in early June, tweeting, “I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

Now, on an Olympic level, Simone Biles also shares her own battle with mental health.

"I think that we are too stressed out,” said Biles, “but we should be out here having fun, and sometimes that's not the case."

On Wednesday, Biles revealed that her decision to withdraw was because of her mental health.

The 19-time world champion said she wasn’t feeling confident enough mentally to execute the myriad of skills that gymnasts perform, as any one of them could be fatal with one wrong move.

"I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," Biles said.

In response to her decision, a hurricane of negative comments surfaced on social media.

Biles faced backlash for taking away an opportunity for another athlete to compete when, in fact, the team brings alternates who are just as qualified for the Games.

Alan Goldner, a sports performance consultant, has worked with athletes all over the country at all different levels and says we often forget athletes are more than just competitors on the field.

"We treat our athletes like and especially elite athletes as superheroes,” Goldner said. "As if they don't have feelings as if they don't have problems, and as if everything is fine, and it just doesn't work that way."

In addition to performance anxiety and the general pressures of competing at the Olympics, this year the athletes must follow strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure their safety against the virus.

Some athletes who made it to Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus and find themselves quarantined at the competition they worked for their whole life.

In the wake of the pandemic, many sympathize with the anxiety and depression associated with stress-inducing situations.

Now more than ever, mental health among high school student-athletes is also of the utmost importance.

"I see what these kids deal with, and it's just got to be magnified so much at the division 1 level, or the Olympic level, or the national level,” said Todd Rainey, a high school swim coach at Amity Regional Highschool in Woodbridge. "It's crazy, it's sad for these athletes."

Rainey said it's important to know your athletes, and talk to them, rather than just telling them to get in the water and swim.

No matter the level of competition, mental health is something that cannot be ignored.

"We have the same nervous system wherever we go,” Goldner added. “On and off the field, in and out of the pool, and you can't separate the two."

For now, the world waits to see if Biles will compete in her events slated for next week.

